News to Know for April 23: Two overnight shootings; House expected to vote on COVID-19 relief bill; Over 10,000 cases in Va.; DMV closed until May; Cloudy with spotty rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
The unsettled weather pattern has taken hold, with multiple rain chances in the next few days.
Mostly cloudy with areas of spotty light rain in RVA. Arrives around midday and continues during the afternoon and evening. Lows mid-40s, highs lower 60s.
Rain will be steadier for neighborhoods North and West of Richmond. Rain is likely at night.
Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left a young man dead early Thursday morning in the city’s east end.
Officers responded just after 1:45 a.m. to the 2000 block of R Street for reports of a shooting.
Police on scene told NBC12 crews that a young man is a victim. Age was not immediately known.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was then pronounced deceased, police say.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
At 2:00 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired.
After arriving on scene, police found a house with multiple gunshots.
No injuries were reported.
The shooting is under investigation.
At least five people were killed Wednesday after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.
The storms crossed into southwest Mississippi before midnight Wednesday and radar indicated tornado, the Ledger said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in Mississippi early Thursday.
A National Weather Service team will be dispatched to survey the damage and to confirm whether the storms were tornadoes.
A $483 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small-business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing.
The passage was swift and unanimous, despite opposition from conservative Republicans. President Donald Trump tweeted his support, pledging to sign it into law. It now goes to the House, with votes set for Thursday.
After nearly two weeks of negotiations and deadlock, Congress and the White House reached an agreement Tuesday on the nearly $500 billion package — the fourth as Washington strains to respond to the health and economic crisis.
Most of the funding, $331 billion, would go to boost a small-business payroll loan program that ran out of money last week. An additional $75 billion would be given to hospitals, and $25 billion would be spent to boost testing for the virus, a key step in building the confidence required to reopen state economies.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 10,266 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 349 deaths and 1,659 hospitalizations throughout the state Wednesday.
The numbers released Wednesday show 636 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours.
So far, 60,778 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
Originally, DMV locations were expected to open on April 23.
Driver and vehicle credentials with original expiration dates between March 15 and June 10, those expirations dates have been extended 90 days from the original date of expiration.
Vehicle registrations that expire in March and April are extended for 90 days. Registrations that expire in May are extended for 60 days.
Officials say once they reopen in May, the number of people inside the buildings will still be limited.
For more information, click here.
Protesters are descended on downtown Richmond demanding that Governor Ralph Northam reopen Virginia’s economy.
The demonstration included cars and people on foot circling Capitol Square who are against the extended closure of non-essential businesses.
Over the course of about three hours, droves of people both on foot and in vehicles descended on downtown Richmond with signs and plenty of honking horns.
Meanwhile, the governor’s office is re-iterating that Northam will continue to make public policy based on data and science.
The Goochland Drive-in Theater continues to make changes to help ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic with the hope of opening in the future.
Goochland Drive-In Theater announced on its website that the theater plans to open on May 1.
John Heidel founded the Goochland Drive-In Theater back in 2009. They usually open in March. The drive-in said it has been flooded with stories and information from people about other drive-ins that are open around the country.
The theater said it has gotten approval from Virginia Health Department, Virginia Governor’s Office and Goochland Commonwealth Attorney’s Office on moving forward with trying to open with the safety measures it is working on.
Happiness is the highest form of health - Dalai Lama
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.