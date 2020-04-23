Metrorail opts for even more severe summer closures

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - The board that oversees the metropolitan Washington region’s Metrorail system is taking advantage of decreased ridership by greatly expanding a series of planned maintenance closures over the summer.
The expanded summer shutdowns will affect northern Virginia, in particular, the entire Silver Line will be closed.
Nine stations in Fairfax and Arlington counties will close.
Several of those stations had already been slated for closure this summer to repair platforms and perform other maintenance.
Free shuttle buses will run from some closed stations.
Metro officials say ridership declines of as much as 95 percent due to the coronavirus provide an opportunity to do even more maintenance with less disruption.
