Man arrested, charged in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested and charged for shooting a person in Henrico.
On April 19 at approximately 4:08 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Henrico Arms Street for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, a victim was located and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, after investigating, John Kennedy Bullock Jr. was identified as the suspect and was arrested on April 22.
Bullock was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police say.
