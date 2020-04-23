LIVE: Richmond officials give coronavirus update as cases surpass 250 in the city

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three Richmond officials will provide an update on coronavirus as cases surpass 250 in the city.
Mayor Levar Stoney, Health Department Director Dr. Danny Avula and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras will hold a briefing on coronavirus at city hall at 1 p.m.
Earlier in the morning, the state health department released its latest coronavirus numbers including 259 cases, 45 hospitalizations and 13 deaths within the city of Richmond.
This is a developing story - check back for updates on the press conference.
