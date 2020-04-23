Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
11 have died from virus at northern Virginia care facility
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at a northern Virginia long-term care facility has resulted in 11 deaths and dozens of illnesses over the past month. Jeannie Adams is director of legal services for Commonwealth Care of Roanoke, which provides management and consulting services to Dulles Health and Rehab Center in Herndon. She said 11 coronavirus deaths have occurred at the facility since the first positive test there March 28. Since then, there have been 63 positive test results of patients. Adams said 19 staff members have also tested positive. Virginia authorities have reported 91 outbreaks at long-term care facilities across the state, resulting in 78 deaths.
VIRGINIA VETO SESSION
Lawmakers wear masks as coronavirus upends Virginia session
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is upending a Virginia legislative session as lawmakers in surgical masks sat far apart to abide by social distancing restrictions at separate spots in Richmond. The lawmakers held a one-day session Wednesday as car horns blared from nearby protesters unhappy with mandated business closings. House Delegates gathered under a giant outdoor canopy, while the Senate met at a giant event space miles away. Proceedings in the House quickly stalled when members encountered technical issues voting during an attendance roll call. The House speaker appeared to collapse and was attended to by medics at one point and was not hurt. She resumed participation afterward.
PAY DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT-VIRGINIA
Suit: Hundreds of women received less pay at Virginia agency
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A pay discrimination lawsuit has been filed on behalf of about 250 women who worked for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality prior to 2019. The suit was filed Monday by two former and two current employees who say the agency paid female employees less than male employees. The lawsuit says Virginia officials have already admitted that the previous protocols used to hire female employees were Illegal. Those include basing newly hired women’s salaries on their prior earning history. State agencies changed hiring protocols last year. However, the lawsuit said hundreds of female state employees don’t benefit from the changes. An agency spokesperson declined to comment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEDICAL GROUP LAYOFFS
North Carolina medical group lays off workers, cites virus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A health group says it has closed 11 of its offices in North Carolina and laid off more than 170 support staff workers because of a drop in office visits which it blames on the COVID-19 pandemic. Holston Medical Group said on its website that a combination of the decline in office visits and the stay-at-home orders caused a significant impact. In addition, 35 doctors who had resigned from the health group earlier in the year and were scheduled to leave in September have been dismissed. The health group also operates in Virginia and Tennessee.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia coronavirus orders prompt few violation citations
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders to stay at home and close non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus have so far resulted in fewer than a dozen citations for violations, according to surveys conducted by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association. But some are demanding that the state begin the process of re-opening, including the owner of a Roanoke fitness center who was charged with a misdemeanor Sunday after he defied the closing order. The police chiefs association said its survey showed just six citations, while the sheriffs association said its survey reported three citations.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA-FIELD HOSPITALS
Virginia hits pause on plans for 3 large field hospitals
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam's office says plans to convert three convention centers across Virginia into field hospitals as part of the state’s coronavirus response have been put on hold. Northam's spokeswoman says recent trends suggest Virginia has sufficient hospital bed capacity to deal with the pandemic in the short term. The sites could still be a possibility if things change, but work to build them out has not begun. Northam announced in early April that convention centers in Richmond, Hampton and northern Virginia would be converted and were expected to be in place within about six weeks.
AP-VA-LOTTERY SALES
Virginia lottery profits dropped by 28% in March
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Lottery has taken a hit in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The Virginian-Pilot reports that sales were down by $45 million in March compared to the same month last year. Lottery profits go toward the state’s K-12 public school system. Overall, profits dropped 28% in the month. Sales are down 10 percent for the fiscal year so far. Kevin Hall, executive director of the Virginia Lottery Board, has told Virginia lawmakers that sales and profits have been “significantly diminished due to the public health emergency and the related economic instability.” He expected the drop to continue, even though lottery tickets are still being sold at essential businesses like grocery stores.
CHIPOTLE-TAINTED FOOD FINE
Chipotle agrees to record $25 million fine over tainted food
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018. The fast food company was charged Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food. The charges stem from illness outbreaks at some Chipotle restaurants in California, Massachusetts, Virginia and Ohio. The Newport Beach, California-based company will avoid conviction by improving its food safety. The company says it will continue improving food safety practices.