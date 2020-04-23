Here’s an app that helps family interact with your kids on video chat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many of you are likely balancing working from home with parenting from home, and as tempted as you are to hire a babysitter, that doesn’t really follow best practices for social distancing.
So, here’s an idea - what if a family member could watch your kids virtually for a while?
An app called Caribu lets you play games, read or color together while you’re video chatting. It’s designed to be a video chat for kids to interact with loved ones who can’t be there in person.
Right now, you can get the app for free until May 24. So if you need a little help, maybe a loved one can help from a safe distance while spending some time with your kids.
