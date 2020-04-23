Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Fifty-eight prospects will take part remotely in the NFL draft, which has gone virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. The players received video kits from the NFL that will record their reactions to being selected. The kits sent to prospects include two cell phones, two light stands, a pair of tripods, a headset for interviews and a microphone. One of the phone cameras will be on the entire time until the player is selected, while another will be used for interviews with ESPN, the NFL Network and Commissioner Roger Goodell. The draft begins Thursday night and wraps up Saturday.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — It’s been a busy offseason for reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has thrown footballs on the practice field without regard to social distancing, added a massive chest tattoo and exchanged tweets with President Donald Trump. Jackson set several NFL records and led the Ravens to a 14-2 record last season by running for 1,206 yards and throwing 36 touchdown passes. Jackson threw footballs to teammate Marquise Brown and former NFL star Antonio Brown during an informal workout in Florida on April 1. Jackson acknowledged Tuesday that it was “bad timing" amid the coronavirus pandemic and says he's now working out alone.
UNDATED (AP) — Some professional tennis players and coaches are having a hard time financially right now because of the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike their counterparts in team sports, they do not have regular salaries. Most tennis players need there to be tournaments so they can earn prize money. But the men's and women's tours have been suspended since early March and are going to be shuttered at least until mid-July. One player ranked in the top 200 told The Associated Press about the problems he is having while trying to apply for unemployment benefits at home in Texas.