Henrico nurse receives potentially life-saving plasma therapy in fight against coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico woman is holding on to hope that her husband, who’s in the ICU right now, will win his fight against coronavirus. He just received a potentially life-saving treatment.
Billy Brooks - who happens to be a nurse - is at VCU Medical where his fight recently took a turn for the worst, but now his family believes he has a fighting chance.
"I don’t understand this COVID and it’s really scary…I have moments I lose it,” Crystal Brooks said. She never imagined her husband would be in the fight of his life.
Fifty-nine-year-old nurse Billy Brooks came down with COVID-19.
"When he came home, he thought he had been exposed so we isolated…Then he started to run a fever shortly after he got home and then it just escalated from there,” she continued.
He was rushed to VCU Medical Center. “They tested him again and then they intubated him on the next day…It kind of went downhill really quick….Some of his organs are in jeopardy,” Brooks added.
That’s why a doctor recommended the grandfather receive a new therapy the FDA and American Red Cross just created. People who survived coronavirus can donate their plasma to help those still fighting it.
"We were told the plasma should be here in a few days, then it got to be next week and then he just got worse. And it was like ‘alright, we gotta do something’…We were fearful that he was going to run out of time,” Brooks explained.
The nurse’s daughter took to social media in a desperate plea for help, and her message was shared hundreds of times.
Thursday, the family learned the potentially life-saving plasma arrived and Brooks went through the procedure that night.
"I still don't know that my husband is not going to die but I'm trying to stay very strong in my faith and very hopeful and very positive…My prayer is that it's not too late,” his wife said.
A Red Cross official says thousands of people all over the nation who beat coronavirus have signed up to donate their plasma but those people have to meet very specific qualifications.
