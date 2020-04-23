Henrico County preschool application available online

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After being halted to help stem the spread of coronavirus, the application process for HCPS’ 2020-21 Early Learning Preschool is back on track with the help of virtual technology. The application window is open through May 31.
Early Learning Preschool is designed to provide a high-quality preschool environment for children who live in Henrico County and who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30, 2020.
Parents and guardians: Here’s how the application process works:
- Submit an online pre-application for your child at henricoschools.us/preschool/.
- Complete the paper application packet, by downloading it at HCPS’ preschool page and printing it. For those without a printer, a paper application packet can be mailed to you. The completed paper packet will be needed during a virtual meeting with an HCPS staff member and at an in-person acceptance event closer to the start of school.
- Assemble all required documents as well as completed application packet pages. For a list of documents, go to henricoschools.us/preschool/.
- Schedule an online meeting with an HCPS preschool staff member. In order to schedule an appointment and participate in the virtual meeting, applicants must create a Google account. At our preschool page is a link to see available appointment times for staff members. Dates and times are being added regularly, so please continue to check back to find a time that fits your schedule. If you encounter problems making an appointment using the Google calendar, you can request an appointment via email.
- “Conditional acceptance," waitlist, or "not eligible" letters will be mailed in July. If you receive the conditional acceptance letter, you will be required to attend our preschool acceptance event, closer to the start of school, to show all required documents in person. In order for your child to start the school year, we must see your documents in person. Families unable to attend the event with the required documents will be moved to the waitlist.
For details, go to henricoschools.us/preschool/. For questions, email preschool@henrico.k12.va.us or call 804-328-8104.
Children are not admitted on a first-come, first-served basis, and are not guaranteed acceptance into the program. Henrico County Public Schools encourages families of children with special needs to apply; if children require special accommodations, families should notify school staff members when scheduling the appointment. There is no cost for the program for families and transportation will be provided for preschool students in accordance with the school division’s transportation guidelines. Henrico Schools does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age in its programs and activities.
