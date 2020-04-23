Henrico County preschool application available online

Children are not admitted on a first-come, first-served basis, and are not guaranteed acceptance into the program. Henrico County Public Schools encourages families of children with special needs to apply; if children require special accommodations, families should notify school staff members when scheduling the appointment. There is no cost for the program for families and transportation will be provided for preschool students in accordance with the school division’s transportation guidelines. Henrico Schools does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age in its programs and activities.