11 have died from virus at northern Virginia care facility

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A coronavirus outbreak at a northern Virginia long-term care facility has resulted in 11 deaths and dozens of illnesses over the past month.
Jeannie Adams is the Director of Legal Services for Commonwealth Care of Roanoke, which provides management and consulting services to Dulles Health and Rehab Center in Herndon.
She said 11 coronavirus deaths have occurred at the facility since the first positive test there March 28.
Since then, there have been 63 positive test results of patients.
Adams said 19 staff members have also tested positive. Virginia authorities have reported 80 outbreaks at long-term care facilities across the state, resulting in 77 deaths.
