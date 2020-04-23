Former Springer Becton drafted 11th by the Jets

The 6'7", 364 lbs offensive tackle was one of the most prized offensive line prospects in this year's draft field. Becton chose to forego his senior season at Louisville to put his name in the event. He sat out the Cardinals' bowl game so he could focus on preparing. The defining moment of his pre-draft activities may have been at the NFL Combine in February, when, as the heaviest player taking part, he ran a 5.1 second 40-yard dash.