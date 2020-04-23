Forecast: Rain arrives around midday, continues overnight

More chances in the next few days

By Andrew Freiden | April 23, 2020 at 4:15 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 4:15 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The unsettled weather pattern has taken hold, with multiple rain chances in the next few days

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Arrives around midday and continues during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%). Lows mid 40s, highs lower 60s. (Rain Chance 80%)

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny or Mostly cloudy and breezy with a quick shower or downpour possible, especially in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Dry during the day-- Partly to mostly cloudy with rain likely during the evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Evening and night Rain Chance: 80%)

SUNDAY: Clouds and showers early in the morning, then quite breezy with some clearing. Lows lower 50s, highs upper 60s (Early Rain Chance 40%)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows lower 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance 30%)

