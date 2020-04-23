Forecast: Rain arrives around midday, continues overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The unsettled weather pattern has taken hold, with multiple rain chances in the next few days
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Arrives around midday and continues during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%). Lows mid 40s, highs lower 60s. (Rain Chance 80%)
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny or Mostly cloudy and breezy with a quick shower or downpour possible, especially in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Dry during the day-- Partly to mostly cloudy with rain likely during the evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Evening and night Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Clouds and showers early in the morning, then quite breezy with some clearing. Lows lower 50s, highs upper 60s (Early Rain Chance 40%)
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows lower 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance 30%)
