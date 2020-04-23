First Alert: A few strong to severe storms possible Friday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday will bring a low chance for a few strong to severe storms during the afternoon into the early evening.
TIMING
A few thunderstorms may start to develop as early as 1 to 2 p.m. north and west of Richmond, then move east into the Richmond metro from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The threat should end for everyone across Central and Southern Virginia after 7 p.m.
THREATS
As of Thursday evening, the Storm Prediction Center has not yet placed Virginia under an official severe outlook for Friday. However, temperatures will heat up into the mid 70s on Friday and that should provide enough instability (fuel for strong storms) as a front approaches. A couple storms may become “bow echoes”, which would indicate a threat for strong straight line wind gusts capable of knocking down tree branches and power lines in a few spots. Brief downpours, small hail, and lightning are also possible. A tornado threat is not expected at this time.
Be sure to stay tuned for updates on the forecast and download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App for any updates on the storm potential.
