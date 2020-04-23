First Alert: A few strong to severe storms possible Friday afternoon

As of Thursday evening, the Storm Prediction Center has not yet placed Virginia under an official severe outlook for Friday. However, temperatures will heat up into the mid 70s on Friday and that should provide enough instability (fuel for strong storms) as a front approaches. A couple storms may become “bow echoes”, which would indicate a threat for strong straight line wind gusts capable of knocking down tree branches and power lines in a few spots. Brief downpours, small hail, and lightning are also possible. A tornado threat is not expected at this time.