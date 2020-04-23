City police say domestic violence calls on the rise amidst pandemic

For many women and children, it takes tremendous courage to survive each night at their own homes during this pandemic, while the rest of the world find a sanctuary in the safety of their homes. YWCA Richmond is actively helping them to make safety plans, educate them with options and empower them to make courageous decisions, as we have been since 1887. Please consider a donation to help us continue our mission. If anyone needs help, please call our 24/7 crisis hotline, 804-612-6126. #domesticviolence #saam2020