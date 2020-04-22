Virginia’s ‘probable’ COVID-19 death counts don’t match the experience of funeral directors

The Virginia Department of Health reported a total of three “probable” COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday — a number that many funeral directors say is inconsistent with their experiences over the past few weeks.
The new numbers — which include deaths that haven’t been confirmed by a laboratory test but are believed to be related to the virus — are part of an effort to expand the available data on the department’s public COVID-19 dashboard. Officials are now reporting cases, hospitalizations and deaths by locality and providing the rate of cases per 100,000 residents.
One of the biggest changes involves the department’s decision to begin reporting probable COVID-19 cases and deaths, in addition to those confirmed by laboratory testing. In a state where testing rates are lagging — even as some private labs say they have the unused testing capacity — experts say that disclosing probable cases offers a better picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, is spreading across Virginia.
“It gives us the ability to better estimate the actual burden of COVID-19 in the community,” said Em Stephens, the respiratory disease coordinator for the department’s Office of Epidemiology. “We’re well aware that not everyone is being tested, and we’re well aware that we don’t have the capacity to test everyone. So, it enables us to get at the real truth of the situation.”
While Virginia previously developed its own suspect case definition for COVID-19, Stephens said the state was able to start reporting those numbers after the Council for State and Territorial Epidemiologists — a national organization responsible for drafting consistent reporting criteria — released its own probable case definition on April 5.
Under the new guidelines, probable deaths can be defined as “meeting vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.” Even before Virginia began reporting those numbers, Stephens said the department was developing the capacity to search state death records for probable cases dating back to April 5.
