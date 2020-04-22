The Virginia Lottery is still operating, but March profits took a big hit

The Virginia Lottery is still running during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its March profits dropped 28 percent, according to a news agency report.
The Lottery took in $48 million in profits for March, down more than a quarter compared to the same month last year.
Though Gov. Ralph Northam has shut down virtually all types of indoor entertainment – including Rosie’s gambling facilities operated by Colonial Downs – he has not ordered the Lottery, a state agency, to stop selling tickets. Most Lottery products are offered at gas stations and grocery stores, which remain open as essential businesses.
“The Lottery field team of sales representatives continues to work remotely to service retailers and prize drawings continue to occur,” Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall wrote in a letter to the governor this week accompanying his March report. “Essential employees have maintained ongoing operations necessary to continue the generation of profits for K-12 public education, though sales and profits have been significantly diminished due to the public health emergency and the related economic instability.”
Hall said the Lottery has taken several steps to respond to the coronavirus crisis. He said the agency has waived fees for retailers who stop selling Lottery tickets, canceled its advertising and highlighted ways to play that minimize person-to-person contact, such as self-serve vending machines.
Lottery revenues are used to bolster K-12 education funding. Last July the Lottery announced it had seen record annual profits of $650 million.
For the budget year to date, the Lottery has taken in $439.8 million in profits, down 11 percent from the prior year.
Though the Lottery said it had been closely tracking its revenue forecast for the year, the agency saw “significant impacts on sales and profits” in the last two weeks of March, the period when the state’s shutdown orders went into effect.
“That slowdown has accelerated into April, and we estimate sales of all lottery products have declined 20– 25% compared to forecast during a period that is typically the Lottery’s highest seasonal period,” Hall wrote. “We anticipate lottery profits will fall behind the forecast with April’s results, and those declines can be expected to continue through the remainder of this fiscal year.”
The Lottery’s situation could create more budgetary difficulty as lawmakers return to Richmond this week to finalize the state’s two-year budget. Northam has asked for all new spending to be put on hold and intends to forecast the state’s budgetary picture over the summer when officials have a better handle on the fiscal impacts of the economic shutdown.
