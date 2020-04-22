Thief steals wallet from elderly good Samaritan in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for an alleged thief who stole an elderly man’s wallet in a Walmart parking lot.
Police say the man seen in surveillance photos walked up to an elderly man sitting in his car waiting on curbside grocery pickup at the Walmart on Victory Dr. on Apr. 21 at approximately 10:20 a.m.
The suspect then reportedly asked the man for money to purchase some food. When the elderly man reached into his wallet to give the suspect some money, the suspect reached into the car and struggled with the elderly man for his wallet.
The elderly victim was unable to keep his wallet away from the suspect who fled on foot.
Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity is asked to contact CPD at 706-225-4259.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.