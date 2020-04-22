Protesters descend on downtown Richmond demanding to reopen Virginia’s economy

Protesters carried signs including this one with "I am essential" written in bold lettering. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 22, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 11:43 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Protesters are descending on downtown Richmond demanding that Governor Ralph Northam reopen Virginia’s economy.

The demonstration includes cars and people on foot circling Capitol Square who are against the extended closure of non-essential businesses.

This is the second round of protests at the Capitol. Last week, the “Reopen Virginia Protest” was organized by three groups: ReOpen Virginia, End the Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine.

Both Capitol and Virginia State Police were on hand and had to remind the protesters to maintain social distancing guidelines since they said the groups encouraged participants to hug and share food during the event. No arrests were made.

Wednesday’s protest comes as Virginia lawmakers are holding a one-day legislative session unlike any other in the state’s 400-year history as they grapple with how to handle the fallout of the coronavirus.

House Delegates plan to meet under a canopy outside the Capitol while the Senate is meeting at a giant event space at the Virginia Science Museum a couple of miles away.

Organizers say they will be back out on May 1 to protest as well.

