Pack of hounds protect vineyard from pests in Kilmarnock

KILMARNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - Some of the best wine in the world is made right here in Virginia.
Wineries and vineyards make big bucks throughout the Commonwealth, and even with social distancing, their work must continue.
One group in the Northern Neck is dedicated to making sure the harvest remains plentiful. It’s their way of keeping Virginia Strong.
Money doesn’t grow on trees and neither does luck. However, here at Good Luck Cellars in Kilmarnock, you could say both grow on vines.
Paul and Katie Krop opened this award-winning 100-acre estate in 2011, inspired by their passion for making homemade wine.
"We started playing with wine way back, growing our own grapes at home,” said Paul Krop.“It seemed to be really something cool to do. Try your own stuff. See what you could do. See what you can make.”
Since then, they’ve had quite a bit of good luck, not only making and selling wines using 12 grape varieties grown on this estate but becoming a hot spot for weddings, meetings and concerts.
They've even gained customers and accolades from all over the world.
"We think we have had some good luck with it but behind good luck, I think for everyone on the world, there’s a lot of hard work,” said Krop.
And for the Krops, much of that hard work comes courtesy of these four-legged laborers.
Their mission is to be on call day and night, using their paws to pound the grounds and provide protection as exclusive members of the Grape Vine Patrol Squad.
"They're Walker Hounds, and they're all rescues,” said hound helper Marianne Krop.
They patrol four sections of the vineyard in packs of three or four, and when they hear something through the grapevine, they chase it away.
Marianne Krop, Paul’s sister, knows all 13 dogs quite well.
"I am the mistress of the hounds,” said Krop."My job is to go out and sneak them treats. I'm the only one that's supposed to sneak them treats because we don't want them to get used to not doing their job."
The dogs came on board in 2010, after an electric fence failed to keep out pests who were eating the grapes. However, skunks, raccoons, turkeys, possums and deer prove to be no match for this crew.
"Definitely a difference in having the dogs versus an electric fence," said Krop.
And while they chase pests, the squad captures people’s hearts along the way.
"They're just delightful. They all have individual personalities. They're all, I think, happy to be here because they are not in cages. They are out. People come to see them all the time,” said Krop.
Talk about some lucky dogs, helping to keep Good Luck Cellars up and running during a down time, and perhaps looking forward to the day when they can help their owners greet customers once again.
"Come spend a little time with us. Drink some wine, and have some good luck," said Paul Krop.
The Krops, as well as the squad, are certainly looking forward to reopening the estate to guests. Right now, they are offering curbside service.
