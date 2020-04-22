Northam refutes social media rumors of him traveling to Outer Banks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam’s Office is responding to rumors circulating on social media that he is violating his own stay-at-home order.
Many viewers forwarded NBC12 Facebook posts claiming the governor has spent time at his home in the Outer Banks.
A spokesperson refutes those claims, saying while the governor owns a home in the Outer Banks, he has not visited since the pandemic started.
If people are seeing vehicles parked at the home, the governor's office says that's because his neighbors have permission to park there.
Also, WRVA news is reporting a check of flights at First Flight Airport in North Carolina shows no evidence of a flight.
A major with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said it is a rumor and that Northam has not been to his vacation home in North Carolina since the pandemic began.
