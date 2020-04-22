News to Know for April 22: Amber Alert for three children; Immigration temporarily banned; Va. General Assembly reconvenes; Field hospitals on hold; Dry, cool today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Dry and cool on Wednesday with more rain coming Thursday, which could linger into Friday.
Frost or Freeze possible during the early morning otherwise sunny and cool. Highs in the mid-60s.
The Virginia State Police (VSP) has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department for three children believed to have been abducted and in extreme danger.
The children are 6-year-olds Cameron and Emma Allison, and 21-month-old Colin Allison. Cameron and Emma both have brown hair and brown eyes. Colin has blonde hair and brown eyes. All three were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia.
The children are believed to have been abducted around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday by John Varion Allison. John is 5 foot 9 inches tall, with blonde hair, brown eyes and weighs 185 pounds. They may be traveling in the following vehicles:
- 1990 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Virginia license plate VVU-3796
- 2006 Maroon Cadillac with Virginia license plate VMV-8238.
Anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts should contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798 or 540-777-8799.
President Donald Trump announced what he described as a “temporary suspension of immigration into the United States” on Tuesday. But the executive order would bar only those seeking permanent residency, not temporary workers.
Trump said he would be placing a 60-day pause on the issuance of green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a U.S. economy wrecked by the coronavirus.
The order would include “certain exemptions," he said, but he declined to outline them, noting the order was still being crafted.
An administration official familiar with the plans, however, said the order will apply to foreigners seeking employment-based green cards and relatives of green card holders who are not citizens.
Americans wishing to bring immediate family will still be able to do so, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity before the plan was announced.
A $483 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small-business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing.
The passage was swift and unanimous, despite opposition from conservative Republicans. President Donald Trump tweeted his support, pledging to sign it into law. It now goes to the House, with votes set for Thursday.
After nearly two weeks of negotiations and deadlock, Congress and the White House reached an agreement Tuesday on the nearly $500 billion package — the fourth as Washington strains to respond to the health and economic crisis.
Most of the funding, $331 billion, would go to boost a small-business payroll loan program that ran out of money last week. An additional $75 billion would be given to hospitals, and $25 billion would be spent to boost testing for the virus, a key step in building the confidence required to reopen state economies.
Plans to convert three convention centers across Virginia into field hospitals as part of the state’s coronavirus response have been put on hold, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.
Current trends suggest Virginia has sufficient hospital bed capacity to deal with the pandemic in the short term, Northam’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, said in an email.
“All options remain on the table—from full alternative care facilities, to MASH units, to increased capacity within each hospital system,” she wrote.
The Norfolk District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has worked with state officials and health care providers on the design of the sites said spokesman Patrick Bloodgood.
The Virginia General Assembly is set to reconvene today at 12 p.m. under trying times.
Both chambers have made alternative plans to meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House of Delegates will meet under a tent in front of the statehouse in downtown Richmond, and the state Senate will meet at the Science Museum of Virginia on Broad Street.
According to the Senate’s clerk, legislators will be ten feet apart with individual work stations where they can speak publicly and vote.
Neither is open to the public.
McDonald’s announced that the company will be offering free Thank You Meals to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free meals will be offered between April 22 and May 5 as a token of appreciation for their service.
The company is grateful for the ongoing dedication and commitment of McDonald’s employees who enable McDonald’s to stay open to serve our communities during these challenging times.
Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide through May 5.
