NewMarket: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $85.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $7.67.
The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $559.4 million in the period.
NewMarket shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $399.79, a fall of almost 6% in the last 12 months.
