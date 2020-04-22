'Mr. Cave is the golden gem’: Elementary school volunteer recognized for his kindness

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - In the fall, Boyd Cave walked in the doors of J.B Watkins Elementary School and never looked back.
“He has no affiliation with the school whatsoever, but he wanted to serve here as a volunteer,” Debbie Weatherford, Principal of J.B Watkins Elementary School, said.
The kids quickly fell in love and the feeling is mutual.
”It’s not working, it’s fun. Messy but it’s fun,” Mr. Cave said.
He’s what you call a lunch buddy - there to open up the apple sauce, hand out a plastic spoon, and always has paper towels on standby.
“His positive attitude can really change a kid’s day,” fourth-grade teacher Erin Hansard said.
”Mr. Cave is the golden gem that has blessed this community," Weatherford said.
Cave consistently donates money to make sure a vending machine full of books is stocked.
“The kids have loved it,” Hansard said.
It is his generosity and kindness that made him the perfect candidate for the NBC12 Acts of Kindness award.
“On behalf of the whole staff at Watkins, thank you for all that you do for us, as a reward for all you’ve done for us - Channel 12 has given you $300 bucks,” Hansard said.
“Thank you, ma’am. I tell you what it is a pleasure working with you guys and I love being here. Give it to the lady for books,” Cave said.
Cave gave Hansard $200 right back and has plans to do something nice for the kids with the rest of it.
“It is my responsibility, if you’re going to be a part of the community, you’ve got to give back. I’m fortunate that I can. It lifts me up. It gives me an emotional life,” Cave said. “When I go home. I am way up here, and I think about them all week. I wish I can be here every day.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.