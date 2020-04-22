Medicare company to donate face masks to senior citizens

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Active Medicare Solutions in Henrico County usually serves a clientele of 65 and older, but they’re catering to them in a different way.
This Saturday and Sunday, the medicare provider is looking to donate thousands of masks at their location at 11057 Three Chopt Road.
“We don’t have a lot of people coming in and out of the office at this time, so it gives us the opportunity to turn it into a little assembly line,” said owner Craig Rasmusson.
Rasmusson and his staff have been packing bags with surgical masks this week. He and a friend were able to order 8,000 masks through their businesses.
“When the pandemic first got started, I didn’t realize the severity of it - as many didn’t. And then my friend, Ryan Leach with Fresh Move Media, had the idea that we could order some masks and donate to the hospitals. Really, a light went on like ‘wow, maybe we could set some aside for some of the seniors,’” Rasmusson said.
Active Medicare Solutions will be giving out one bag with two masks inside, limited to one bag per person while supplies last.
On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., staff will set up a drive-thru assembly. Recipients need to pull in, by the tent and staff will safely hand off the bags.
Ramussson says he's happy to be able to help since navigating a coronavirus-stricken world is undoubtedly hard.
“There’s a lot of anxiety, feelings of isolation, a lot of angst, and just being scared. So when I let them know that we’re able to provide them with a mask, I think it goes so much deeper than protecting them from the coronavirus. I think what it does is that it gives them the confidence that they can go out in public to essential locations and move about a little more freely," he added.
Active Medicare Solutions will post updates on their Facebook page on the amount of masks they have left, this weekend and afterwards.
