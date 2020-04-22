Looking for today’s coronavirus numbers? The Virginia Dept. of Health is experiencing an error

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health reported an error Wednesday morning that has delayed its daily update on coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations statewide.
“The process which compiles COVID case information overnight experienced an error that caused complete case information to be unavailable this morning," said Maria Reppas, VDH Director of Communications. "VDH staff are working to resolve the issue, and updated information will be posted as soon as possible.”
NBC12 will continue to monitor the situation and will bring you the latest numbers here when they are posted.
