Lewis Ginter hosts virtual storytime every Friday
Children’s Educator Tarneshia Evans conducts a storytime on Facebook Live every Friday morning at 10 a.m. (Source: Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens website)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 22, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 1:10 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter will be hosting a virtual storytime every Friday morning.

Earlier this month, Lewis Ginter announced it will have to lay off more than 80% of its workforce within two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children’s Educator Tarneshia Evans conducts a storytime on Facebook Live every Friday morning at 10 a.m.

To see last week’s reading, go to Lewis Botanical Garden’s Youtube channel.

This Friday on April 24, Tarneshia will be reading, “Abracadabra, It’s Spring!” by Anne Sibley O’Brien.

