Lewis Ginter hosts virtual storytime every Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter will be hosting a virtual storytime every Friday morning.
Earlier this month, Lewis Ginter announced it will have to lay off more than 80% of its workforce within two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Children’s Educator Tarneshia Evans conducts a storytime on Facebook Live every Friday morning at 10 a.m.
To see last week’s reading, go to Lewis Botanical Garden’s Youtube channel.
This Friday on April 24, Tarneshia will be reading, “Abracadabra, It’s Spring!” by Anne Sibley O’Brien.
