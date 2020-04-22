Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia coronavirus orders prompt few violation citations
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders to stay at home and close non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus have so far resulted in fewer than a dozen citations for violations, according to surveys conducted by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association. But some are demanding that the state begin the process of re-opening, including the owner of a Roanoke fitness center who was charged with a misdemeanor Sunday after he defied the closing order. The police chiefs association said its survey showed just six citations, while the sheriffs association said its survey reported three citations.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA-FIELD HOSPITALS
Virginia hits pause on plans for 3 large field hospitals
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam's office says plans to convert three convention centers across Virginia into field hospitals as part of the state’s coronavirus response have been put on hold. Northam's spokeswoman says recent trends suggest Virginia has sufficient hospital bed capacity to deal with the pandemic in the short term. The sites could still be a possibility if things change, but work to build them out has not begun. Northam announced in early April that convention centers in Richmond, Hampton and northern Virginia would be converted and were expected to be in place within about six weeks.
VIRGINIA VETO SESSION
Virginia lawmakers to meet in unusual circumstances
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to hold a one-day legislative session unlike any other in the state’s 400 year history as they grapple with how to handle fallout of the coronavirus. House Delegates plan to meet under a canopy outside the Capitol while the Senate is meeting at a giant event space at the Virginia Science Museum a couple of miles away. Lawmakers will be seated far apart and are asked to wear masks instead of germ-carrying ties to help prevent the spread of the virus.
CHIPOTLE-TAINTED FOOD FINE
Chipotle agrees to record $25 million fine over tainted food
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018. The fast food company was charged Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food. The charges stem from illness outbreaks at some Chipotle restaurants in California, Massachusetts, Virginia and Ohio. The Newport Beach, California-based company will avoid conviction by improving its food safety. The company says it will continue improving food safety practices.
COVID CRACKDOWN
Police in northern Virginia arrest 30 for soliciting minors
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — An online sting operation in northern Virginia has resulted in the arrests of 30 men charged with trolling the Internet to solicit sex from minors. Fairfax County Police called the sting Operation COVID Crackdown. They said school closures and stay-at-home orders to combat the coronavirus have increased children’s online presence and their vulnerability to exploitation along with it. Police said Tuesday that the men who were arrested used the Internet to initiate explicit conversations and solicit sex from police officers posing as children. Each of the suspects agreed to meet their targets in person at specified locations. Detectives arrested the men when they showed up.
UNITED PILOT-INDECENT EXPOSURE
Pilot sues Denver hotel over dismissed exposure charge
DENVER (AP) — A United Airlines pilot whose charge of indecent exposure was dismissed is suing the Denver airport hotel where his arrest occurred. KMGH-TV reported Andrew Collins filed the lawsuit against The Westin Denver International Airport in U.S. District Court. Collins was arrested in 2018 after being accused of standing naked in front of his 10th-floor hotel window overlooking the Denver International Airport terminal. The pilot says he did not know he was visible to the main terminal. A judge dismissed criminal charges against Collins in March 2019, but by that time the wrongful arrest had caused a six-month work suspension.
AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
New COVID-19 cases drop in Virginia for third straight day
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia health authorities are reporting a drop in the state’s number of new coronavirus cases for the third straight day. Numbers released Monday by the Virginia Department of Health show 453 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,990. The death toll increased from 277 to 300. The drop in new cases marks the first time since the virus arrived in Virginia that the state has reported three consecutive days of declines. That's according to data kept by the Virginia Public Access Project.
BC-VA-FITNESS CENTER DEFIES ORDER
Gym owner says he'll fight charge filed for staying open
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The owner of a fitness center in Virginia says he will fight a misdemeanor charge that’s been filed against him for defying the state’s order for non-essential businesses to close. The Roanoke Times reported that Thomas Milton was cited Sunday by Roanoke police. He owns a gym called Titan Fit, Greg Phillips, Milton’s attorney, said he believes the citation is the first issued in Virginia against the owner of a private fitness club. Gov. Ralph Northam’s order is in effect until May 8. It’s designed to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. The attorney said Titan Fit is following the social distancing and cleaning practices in use by businesses that are open.