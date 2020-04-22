Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The owner of a fitness center in Virginia says he will fight a misdemeanor charge that’s been filed against him for defying the state’s order for non-essential businesses to close. The Roanoke Times reported that Thomas Milton was cited Sunday by Roanoke police. He owns a gym called Titan Fit, Greg Phillips, Milton’s attorney, said he believes the citation is the first issued in Virginia against the owner of a private fitness club. Gov. Ralph Northam’s order is in effect until May 8. It’s designed to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. The attorney said Titan Fit is following the social distancing and cleaning practices in use by businesses that are open.