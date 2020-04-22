Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — It’s been a busy offseason for reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has thrown footballs on the practice field without regard to social distancing, added a massive chest tattoo and exchanged tweets with President Donald Trump. Jackson set several NFL records and led the Ravens to a 14-2 record last season by running for 1,206 yards and throwing 36 touchdown passes. Jackson threw footballs to teammate Marquise Brown and former NFL star Antonio Brown during an informal workout in Florida on April 1. Jackson acknowledged Tuesday that it was “bad timing" amid the coronavirus pandemic and says he's now working out alone.
UNDATED (AP) — Some professional tennis players and coaches are having a hard time financially right now because of the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike their counterparts in team sports, they do not have regular salaries. Most tennis players need there to be tournaments so they can earn prize money. But the men's and women's tours have been suspended since early March and are going to be shuttered at least until mid-July. One player ranked in the top 200 told The Associated Press about the problems he is having while trying to apply for unemployment benefits at home in Texas.
UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens' best draft pick was the first one they ever made, offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden with the fourth overall selection in 1996. Ogden became a Hall of Famer, as did Baltimore's other first-round pick that year, linebacker Ray Lewis. GM Ozzie Newsome had much success from 1996-2018, plucking Ray Rice and Ed Reed out of college while building two Super Bowl champions. There were some clunkers, too, notably Texas linebacker Sergio Kindle and safety Matt Elam.
UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Redskins have drafted nine Pro Football Hall of Famers and made plenty of big-time mistakes throughout franchise history. Cornerback Darrell Green became a building block for two Super Bowl-winning teams after being taken with the last pick in the first round in 1983. Quarterback Heath Shuler is one of the biggest busts in NFL draft history after Washington selected him third overall in 1994. The Redskins have a terrible track record with second-round picks and traded away the best they ever made after four seasons. They won the 1999 Ricky Williams trade with New Orleans but made the same kind of mistake moving up to get Robert Griffin III in 2012.