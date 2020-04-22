Henrico rehab center dealing with COVID-19 outbreak thanks community for support

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Employees at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico turned out to thank the community during a car parade for the support while it deals with an outbreak of COVID-19.
There have been at least 40 resident deaths at the center due to COVID-19 with dozens of other residents and employees testing positive for the virus.
During the outbreak, the center says community members and groups have provided hand-made masks, trays of food, guardian angel pins, flowers, lawn signs, countless thank you cards, notes of encouragement and more to employees.
“We are sincerely grateful to our resident families and the Henrico community for the kind messages and gestures that are uplifting for all of us at an incredibly challenging time,” said Jeremiah Davis, administrator. “Our entire team is working around the clock to serve the people in our care. Their steadfast professionalism and dedication remain unwavering, and I am proud to work alongside these true healthcare heroes.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.