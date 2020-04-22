Henrico first responders get tested for COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County began testing its public safety and essential employees Wednesday thanks to a public-private partnership.
The County contracted Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS) Health, headquartered in Pennsylvania, to runs tests on employees who voluntarily want to get tested.
"All these folks, they're the ones who interact with the community on a daily basis,” said Jackson Baynard, Emergency Manager for Henrico County. “They're there to serve the community. So, we really want to look out to protect the community and our public safety workforce."
DOCS Health provides medical and dental care for many industries across the country via on-site mobile care. A mobile health trailer has been set up for the testing of these employees at Virginia Center Commons along with a tent large enough for six lanes of drive up testing.
“We have a minimum of seven days and the option to extend 16, 21 days as needed,” Baynard said. “As this disease process changes, or the needs of our community or workforce changes; it’s a little bit up in the air but we do have this capability and we’re going to take full advantage of it.”
"This isn't a problem that we're going to have as a one-shop problem,” said Dr. Larry Caplin, CEO of DOCS Health.
As of Wednesday evening more than 350 employees had signed up for the testing where they’ll get swabbed for two things:
- Antigen test: Will determine if an individual is infected with COVID-19.
- Antibody test: Will determine if an individual was previously infected.
"Your body makes antibodies,” Caplin said. “So you get exposed to that and the way your body protects itself is by develops antibodies and it uses that to attack whatever is being introduced into the body."
"I think the County is being proactive and forward thinking in trying to see if this is a viable modality to figure out how County employees, particularly first responders, might use the results to see who might have had it," said Dr. Danny Avula, Director of the Richmond & Henrico Department of Health.
Avula said it is currently in the pilot phase but remains optimistic of what it could bring in the future.
"We'll also be able to compare the data of who has been exposed previously and may never had had symptoms with people who are testing positive and may have active virus," Caplin said.
Caplin added the antibody test result comes back in roughly 10-15 minutes. The antigen test result is expected to take roughly 24 hours due to the avid testing process they’ve coordinated with other labs.
Henrico County leaders have also extended the testing opportunity to its regional partners.
“We’re all in this together,” Baynard said. “We don’t look to just hold something for us in the county.”
According to Baynard, Powhatan County has agreed to take advantage of the opportunity.
As public safety employee testing continues in the County, DOCS Health is utilizing health care workers from the area.
“We deploy about 7,500 health care workers across the United States and because we do that we’re able to bring people from local regions and bring them into the fold of the organization,” Caplin said. “So, the vast majority of the people working here are Henrico County personnel.”
Meanwhile testing continued in minority and underinsured communities in the area, including a pop-up site Wednesday in the Southwood community on Richmond’s south side.
“This is the largest, most densely populated Spanish speaking community in the city,” Avula said. “The last couple of days have been us trying different things and figuring out how we bring access to communities which have not historically had it.”
On Tuesday, the Henrico Health Department held a similar pop-up testing site at the Woodman West Apartment Homes complex in Glen Allen.
Twenty-two people were tested for the virus, but Avula said the goal is to test at least 100 people at each site.
Nearly 70 people in the Southwood community in Richmond who were already showing symptoms were tested by health care workers in full PPE.
"Doing the swab, the nasopharyngeal swab, is what we call an aerial generating procedure,” Avula said. “It's safest for the staff and any residents who are coming to get tested for us to do it outside where those respiratory droplets can dissipate."
While the health department had planned to hold two more testing site opportunities on Thursday and Friday, those were temporarily postponed.
“As our team debriefs one of the shifts we’ll see is more advanced notice and more appointments,” Avula said. “So instead of that 24-48 hour window, we might say ‘here are the sessions we’re doing next week; call and we’ll slot you for an appointment’.”
The hotline to get screened and registered for an appointment is (804) 205-3501.
