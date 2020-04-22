Forecast: Cool and sunny Wednesday, more rain Thursday

By Megan Wise | April 22, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 7:24 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dry and cool Wednesday with more rain coming Thursday afternoon, which could linger into Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 90%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible throughout the day. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain likely during the evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Evening Rain Chance: 80%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

