Forecast: Cool and sunny Wednesday, more rain Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dry and cool Wednesday with more rain coming Thursday afternoon, which could linger into Friday.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible throughout the day. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain likely during the evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Evening Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
