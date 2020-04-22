COVID-19 pandemic is another strain for rural EMS services

Long country roads and small, aging volunteer staff have been the norm for rural Virginia’s emergency medical services for years. But the current COVID-19 outbreak has the potential to stress staffing further, jeopardizing EMS providers’ ability to respond to other emergency calls.
“That’s our biggest concern. If one of our members were exposed on a call and we had to quarantine some of our members, it could put a very big strain being able to respond to calls,” said Robby Ross, chief of the Church Hill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department in North Carolina’s Warren County and serves part of Mecklenburg County Virginia on the Lake Gaston area.
Of Virginia’s 582’s EMS agencies, 302 are licensed as a volunteer, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Those are typically more concentrated in rural areas, as paid staff gravitate towards larger towns, cities and counties, say county officials and advocacy groups.
Toby Akers of the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads said that, like all over the health care system, access to personal protective equipment like masks and face shields is the most pressing issue for rural EMS services, but the makeup and age of rural EMS staff is a major concern as well.
“Another big hurdle is some of the volunteer or paid staff have underlying conditions [that make them susceptible] to COVID-19 or family members that are susceptible,” he said.
As EMS services try to keep their older staff away from likely COVID-19 cases, agencies are worried it could tighten staffing and expose younger first responders as they treat and transport patients with respiratory issues, a problem compounded by the widespread shortage of protective gear.
Rob Logan, executive director of the Western Virginia EMS Council, is responsible for distributing PPE from the state of Virginia and the Strategic National Stockpile. He said his organization didn’t get nearly enough supplies.
