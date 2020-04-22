Coronavirus upends Virginia legislative session

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The coronavirus pandemic is upending a Virginia legislative session, as mask-wearing lawmakers meet under a giant tent outside the Capitol and car horns blared nearby from protesters unhappy with mandated business closings.
House Delegates are meeting Wednesday under a canopy outside while the Senate is meeting at a giant event space at the Science Museum of Virginia a couple of miles away.
Lawmakers are seated far apart and wearing masks instead of germ-carrying ties to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Proceedings in the House quickly stalled when members encountered technical issues voting during an attendance roll call.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)