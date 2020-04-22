Chesterfield County Pre-K application process available in online format

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools have transitioned the pre-kindergarten application process into an online format.
Due to schools closing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, application events in March and April for pre-k were canceled.
If a child is found tentatively eligible from the information submitted in the online application, the parent or caregiver will be contacted to set up an appointment time for a personal application session once social distancing guidelines are lifted.
At that time, parents and caregivers will be required to verify all information with the residency, income, and other documents such as:
- Parent/guardian photo identification and any applicable custody paperwork
- Child’s original, certified birth certificate
- Proof of income through 2019 tax form (all W2′s) and two recent pay stubs, SNAP, TANF, SSI and SSA
- Proof of residency by providing one of the documents listed on the Student Registration section of the division website that can be found here.
Parents and caregivers may apply online by clicking here.
