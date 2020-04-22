Bon Secours furloughs additional workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours has implemented a temporary furlough for workers in the ambulatory care department who are unable to due to closure, cancellation and low census during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Associated workers will still have access to healthcare and are eligible for unemployment benefits.
“Bon Secours has established an Associate Hardship Fund to help associates facing financial hardship as we respond to COVID-19. The $60 million fund is providing restorative pay for work-related and non-work-related exposures and for associates on furlough. It is also providing reimbursement for child care and elder care and helping in cases of general hardship,” Bon Secours said in a statement.
The fund also provides restorative pay for associates who are asked to stay at home due to low census time due to COVID-19.
“In addition, the health system has a robust redeployment effort designed to reassign as many furloughed and low census associates as possible, into areas that support our COVID-19 response,” Bon Secours said.
In March, Bon Secours furloughed around 700 employees in primary care, outpatient and surgical services.
