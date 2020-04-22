Billy Currington concert at Innsbrook After Hours postponed to September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Billy Currington’s concert at Innsbrook After Hours has been postponed to September.
The show was supposed to be on May 29 but it will now be Sept. 5.
All tickets for the show will be honored for the new date.
Ticketholders who want a refund have 30 days from April 22 to request it or request that the payment goes towards another ticket purchase at the venue.
Since his self-titled debut album on Mercury Records in 2003, Currington has scored eleven career No. 1 singles, with the most recent single being “Don’t Hurt Like It Used To”.
Currington’s other hits that reached the No. 1 spot include such memorable songs as “Good Directions,” “Let Me Down Easy,” “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” “People Are Crazy,” “That’s How Country Boys Roll,” “Hey Girl,” and “We Are Tonight.”
Over the years, Currington has amassed an impressive list of accolades by winning the “Hottest Video of the Year” honor at the fan-voted CMT Music Awards for “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” in 2006.
The same year, he received an ACM nod for Top New Male Vocalist. His hit duet with Shania Twain, “Party for Two,” earned nominations from both the CMA and ACM. “People Are Crazy” took Currington’s already hot career to another level.
He earned Grammy nominations for Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song in addition to being nominated for Single and Song of the Year from the Country Music Association.
Tickets went on sale on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. on Innsbrook After Hours website.
