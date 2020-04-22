2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

STAFFORD CO., Va. (WWBT) - Two people were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Stafford County.
On April 20, deputies found a wanted suspect in a vehicle around 7:12 p.m. in the parking lot of McDonald’s along Warrenton Road.
A traffic stop was conducted and deputies confirmed Joshua Ennis, 32, of Bealeton, was wanted on charges of possession with intent to distribute out of Stafford County.
“The suspect was taken into custody and a bag of suspected methamphetamine was located on his person. Suspected methamphetamine, ammunition, and a homemade explosive device were also located in the suspect’s vehicle,” deputies said.
A passenger, identified as Cheryl Ennis, 32, of Fredericksburg, was also arrested after deputies found her with what is suspected to be methamphetamine.
Joshua Ennis is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on his outstanding warrants. He was also charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of an explosive device.
Cheryl Ennis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled paraphernalia.
