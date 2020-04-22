Appreciation grows stronger for healthcare workers as they fight to save lives

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - There was a huge display of gratitude outside of the Canterbury Rehab Center in Henrico Wednesday, where healthcare workers there were told to step outside to witness a drive-by parade.
Neighbors, healthcare workers from other establishments and patient families placed signs on their cars and honked their horns to show their appreciation.
“Canterbury Strong,” one sign read as a community encouraged those at the epicenter of Central Virginia’s coronavirus cases to hang in there.
There have been at least 40 resident deaths at the center due to COVID-19 with dozens of other residents and employees testing positive for the virus.
"Support each other. Be there for each other,” Ashlee Martin said. Martin is an operating room nurse who lives in Mechanicsville. "Meet the patient, bring them to the operating room. We call ourselves their eyes and ears while they’re asleep to make sure we take great care of them,” she said.
She’s amazed at the love the entire world is showing the healthcare profession. While Martin is not interacting with coronavirus patients every day, she has friends who are.
"We kinda prepared and took online education and things to help us for this when this did come to where we'd have to deal with it,” she said.
One way some are dealing with it is prayer inside of the hospital.
"People don’t understand what we’re going through but I do, and God does,” nurse Chris Meyers told a group of co-workers. He traveled to New York to help in the pandemic. "It’s not about offending anybody with faith. It’s about we need all the encouragement we can get,” he added.
"My heart breaks for my co-workers everywhere that are having to go through this,” Martin said. But they’re getting through it knowing they’re value is recognized.
“We are sincerely grateful to our resident families and the Henrico community for the kind messages and gestures that are uplifting for all of us at an incredibly challenging time,” said Jeremiah Davis, an administrator at Canterbury. “Our entire team is working around the clock to serve the people in our care. Their steadfast professionalism and dedication remain unwavering, and I am proud to work alongside these true healthcare heroes.”
Friday afternoon, a Petersburg fraternity will deliver lunches to hospital workers and police. Then they’ll drop off groceries and toys to a nearby shelter.
