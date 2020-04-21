Virginia’s prison system said it was doing ‘everything it can’ to keep COVID-19 at bay. Cases are exploding.

As COVID-19 began to spread in Virginia, the state Department of Corrections said it was “doing everything it can” to keep the virus out of state prisons.
“As a large public safety agency, the VADOC is accustomed to managing communicable diseases,” the department said in a March 16 news release.
Over the span of about 30 days, they announced visitors had been banned, facilities had been placed on lockdown, prisoners had been put to work manufacturing thousands of cloth masks, employees were being screened and a special “pandemic sanitation plan” had been put into place.
Those efforts not only failed to keep the virus out of Virginia prisons but have been unsuccessful in preventing its rapid spread.
In the 21 days since the first three inmates at a women’s prison in Goochland tested positive, 170 people in the state’s care have tested positive in six prisons. One has died — a 49-year-old woman being held on charges of drug manufacturing and larceny who the department otherwise would not identify.
And Virginia’s juvenile prison system, which is managed by a different state agency, is now the site of the country’s worst outbreak in a youth detention facility.
‘I was not sentenced to death’
The explosion of cases comes amid persistent calls by advocates and family members to release nonviolent offenders nearing the end of their sentences. Dr. Scott Heysell, an infectious disease specialist at UVA Health who has likened prisons to landlocked cruise ships with worse health care, said he’s not surprised officials haven’t been successful in their efforts to prevent the virus’ spread.
“The only solution they haven’t put in place yet is what we’ve argued for, and that is a more rapid reduction in the total number of people, focusing on those that have the highest risk of severe disease if they acquire a COVID infection,” he said.
The daughter of one wheelchair-bound inmate cried earlier this month as she read a statement from her mom, Cynthia Scott, a 50-year-old woman who has served 17 years at Fluvanna Correctional Center on charges that include robbery and malicious wounding. She is scheduled to be released on in 2040, according to DOC records.
“I was not sentenced to death, and I don’t want to die here,” Scott wrote. “But I am afraid I will when the coronavirus comes.”
The Department of Corrections said Monday that it continues to follow CDC guidelines and is working with the Virginia Department of Health.
