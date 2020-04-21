Virginia General Assembly to reconvene amid pandemic, protests

Virginia Capitol (Source: Patricia Cason)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 21, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 3:23 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia General Assembly is set to reconvene Wednesday under trying times.

Both chambers have made alternative plans to meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House of Delegates will meet under a tent in front of the statehouse in downtown Richmond, and the state Senate will meet at the Science Museum of Virginia on Broad Street.

Neither is open to the public.

Starting at noon, both bodies will have to review amendments from Governor Ralph Northam on 1,291 pieces of legislation, as well as budget amendments.

All of this will happen as protesters are also set to descend on downtown Richmond to protest the governor’s extended closure of non-essential businesses.

