Third positive rabies case confirmed in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The third positive rabies case in Henrico of 2020 has been confirmed.
On April 19, Henrico Police Animal Protection responded to the 9300 block of University Boulevard in the Tuckahoe District for potential rabies exposure.
Reports say a dog was discovered in close proximity to a raccoon in the dog owner’s backyard.
Henrico Animal Protection says physical contact between the two animals could not be ruled out.
The raccoon was submitted to the State Lab for rabies testing and was tested positive.
The dog involved was given rabies boosters and will be quarantined at the owner’s home.
No additional animal or human exposures were reported.
Henrico Police Animal Protection reminds everyone to be sure to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community.
To report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures, contact the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.
