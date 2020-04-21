Stoney announces $5.8 million aid package for emergency housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney announced Tuesday that the city will make more than $5.8 million in funding available for emergency housing needs during the pandemic.
“These dollars are vital to address the urgent housing needs within our community, especially for our homeless and housing insecure,” said Stoney. “However, we must also keep in mind that housing insecurity existed before this pandemic and will still exist after. We must not only implement short-term solutions, but plan for long-term permanent housing solutions as well. That has been and will continue to be the approach taken by my administration and our community partners. Caring for our most vulnerable residents will always remain a high priority.”
The following disbursements were approved:
- $250,000 to Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia to supplement the Eviction Diversion Program; and
- $300,000 to Homeward, which is part of the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care, to provide shelter and services to those experiencing homelessness during the current pandemic.
In addition, a Notice of Funding Availability will be issued for $4,229,953 in federal funds made possible by the CARES Act and $1,000,000 in city funds.
- $2,683,549 in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG);
- $1,351,959 in Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG);
- $194,445 in Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) funds; and
- $1,000,000 from the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund for permanent supportive housing solutions.
“As the NOFA includes $1 million from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, I will be requesting City Council approve that part of the package as a budget amendment. Funds from the AHTF will therefore be awarded once City Council approves the budget amendment,” said Mayor Stoney. “We’re directing the $1 million from the AHTF and the allocations to Homeward and HOME in order to provide relief for families experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity. Despite the uncertainty around the budget, we are allocating these funds to serve the Richmond families most in need.”
For those who need assistance, here are the following resources:
- Eviction Diversion Program: Eviction Helpline, 1-833-663-8428
- Homeward and the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care: Homeless Crisis Line, 1-804-972-0813
- Family Crisis Fund (OCWB): Call 804-646-6464 or visit its website
