Santos-Silva to transfer from VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- On the same day VCU added big man Brendan Medley-Bacon, the Rams lost one of this past season's biggest contributors.
Marcus Santos-Silva will transfer from the school for his final season of eligibility, he announced on social media on Monday night.
"My decision has nothing to do with the team or coaches. They're always going to be family to me," Santos-Silva said in his posted statement. "I'm just doing what I feel is the best option and decision for my future."
The decision to transfer from VCU comes after Santos-Silva declared for the NBA Draft on April 3, while maintaining his eligibility. Some underclassmen opt to declare while keeping the option to return to school on the table in order to experience the process and get valuable feedback.
The forward was the black and gold’s leading scorer (12.8 ppg) and rebounder (8.9 RPG) during the 2019-2020 season. He started all 31 games and shot 57 percent from the floor.
Santos-Silva’s departure means that the Rams will not return a consistent starter from 2019-2020. Bones Hyland started nine games as a freshman, with Vince Williams, Corey Douglas and Malik Crowfield each starting three contests. VCU will also lose its top six scorers, accounting for 74.7 percent of its points and 68.6 percent of its minutes.
