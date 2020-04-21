Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing criteria at locations, including Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Rite Aid announced that it has expanded COVID-19 testing criteria at all 25 of its locations, including the one in Colonial Heights.
The self-swab testing site will be located at 3210 Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
The testing site will utilize self-swab tests and will be administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.
All adults experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and/or new loss of taste or smell will be able to pre-register and schedule appointments for the free self-swab tests online.
Rite Aid has a total of 25 self-swab testing sites opened across eight states.
Rite Aid will be able to conduct nearly 5,000 tests daily across all locations.
