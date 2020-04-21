Richmond Councilwoman apologizes for racist figurine captured in home photo

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Councilwoman Reva Trammell is apologizing after a photo showing a racist figurine in her home was posted to social media. The photo has since been taken off of her Facebook page, but Trammell says “I do now realize that it is a hurtful item to many people.”
The photo, which was reposted by RVA Dirt, shows Trammell, standing in what appears to be a kitchen with the caption 'we both need a haircut. lol"
The figurine, seen on a cabinet, is known as a mammy jar.
A February 2019 New York Times article describes it as “The mammy stereotype portrays black women as obedient maids to white families. Like blackface, racist objects such as mammy jars perpetuate deep-rooted stereotypes about African-Americans by portraying them as docile, dumb and animated."
In a statement, Trammell wrote:
"First, I want to thank everyone for bringing this to my attention. The figurine was given to me about 35 years ago and it has been on top of the kitchen cabinet ever since. I never thought much about it, but I do now realize that it is a hurtful item to many people.
For that reason, I have taken it down and discarded it.
I apologize for the hurt I may have caused.
My track record is one of deeply respecting my African-American 8th District family and all others.
I dearly love all of my citizens and I am dedicated to serving the fine citizens of Richmond's 8th District of all races and backgrounds.
I pray that everyone stays safe during this Coronavirus pandemic. Let’s move forward together.
Sincerely,
Reva"
