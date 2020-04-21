Outer Banks towns announce reopening plans

OUTER BANKS, NC. (WITN) - Dare and Currituck counties have announced their reentry plans for the Outer Banks.
The Currituck County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to allow non-resident property owners to get back into Corolla beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 23.
In order to be allowed into the village, officials say they must have the following:
- Non-resident property owners must display the appropriate Currituck County entry permit at the law enforcement checkpoint currently in place at the Wright Memorial Bridge.
- Each car must have a permit to be allowed through the checkpoint.
- Non-resident property owners who need a permit may request one via email to Currituck Emergency Management at emstaff@currituckcountync.gov.
- Everyone should bring their own food and supplies to last approximately 14 days, as the grocery stores on the Outer Banks may not be fully-stocked at this time.
- While in the Outer Banks, everyone should follow Governor Roy Cooper’s directives on social distancing and limit public groups to no more than 10 people.
The board says as of now, visitors will be allowed back on May 15, but that will be re-evaluated on at their next meeting on May 4.
Since March 17th, Dare County has been only open to permanent residents and employees of essential businesses.
Dare County was the first Eastern Carolina county to restrict visitors.
The county has had 15 cases of COVID-19 and one death.
Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, May 4th, non-resident property owners with a valid entry permit and government-issued ID will be allowed entry on the following schedule:
- May 4, 6 a.m. for those with last names begins with A - I
- May 6, 6 a.m. for those with last names begins with J - R
- May 8, 6 a.m. for those with last names begins with S - Z
The county now says everyone is required to wear a mask or cloth face-covering in public settings where social distancing measures can't be maintained.
Dare County also says its stay home/stay healthy order has been extended until May 22, and that mass gatherings continue to be limited to 10 or fewer people.
