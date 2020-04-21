Organization to pay Powhatan family’s rent

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An organization has offered to pay the rent for a Powhatan family hit hard financially by COVID-19 after they became afraid they would be evicted after they were unable to pay rent for the month of April.
Powhatan Community Action will be paying the family’s rent for the month of April and May, giving them secure housing through June 1.
“We weren’t behind up until April 1," explained Andrea Belton. “I am completely without income and I was kind of the breadwinner.”
In January, Andrea Belton and her family of five moved into a rental home in Powhatan. In March, she lost her job as a gig worker, her husband is a contract worker whose hours have been drastically reduced. Belton and her husband have continued to apply for jobs and interview for new positions, she says they were denied unemployment.
The family also runs a balloon party business, and Belton says her husband has continued to pick up hours to make some money, but it is not enough to pay all of their bills.
“I’ve asked for a payment plan. They say they will give them but they are not giving me any peace of mind, they want to kick me out as soon as they can,” she said.
Belton says their church helped them pay a portion of their rent, and on the 7th, she contacted her landlord to discuss their financial hardship due to COVID-19. On April 20, the family received a notice that read “if you do not pay the full amount due by April 27th, you must vacate and the eviction process will have started.” The family was also charged a $125 late fee.
The current judicial emergency in Virginia that prohibits new evictions is set to expire the day before the landlord says they have to pay or be out on April 26.
Belton says she has been unable to get in touch with her landlord or Sprouses Corner LLC, the property management company.
“It’s not just going to be us, I don’t have family I can go to,” said Belton. “Some of us are a lot worse than others and I am sure I am not the worst one and that’s scary. When is this going to be over?"
Belton’s family is not just worried for themselves, but for others who may be in a similar situation.
“I see the commercials and they bring me to tears, we’re all going through this, it’s sad some people don’t see that,” she said.
Marty Wegbreit with The Central Virginia Legal Aide Society says while tenants are worried--they do not have to move right now, he says landlords have to go through a process in court.
NBC12 called several numbers associated with Sprouses Corner LLC, leaving two voicemails. They have not returned requests for comments about the Belton family.
“It seems like they’re not giving enough time to even try to put those pieces together," she explained.
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development confirms Governor Ralph Northam is taking steps to help Virginians avoid evictions by proposing giving tenants an extra 60 days to catch up on rent before eviction cases move forward. The issue is set to be discussed Wednesday when lawmakers reconvene.
