Maymont will host drive-thru herb sale this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Maymont will be hosting a drive-thru herb sale this weekend.
More than 2,000 plants and 35 types of herbs will be given away on a first-come-first-served basis.
Herbs and plants will be $3 each with a minimum purchase of $15.
Guests can download, print and complete order forms to place orders. Order forms will also be available on-site.
Orders can be fulfilled on-site and placed in your trunk.
Payments via credit card are only accepted. No cash or checks accepted.
Proper social distancing guidelines will be followed, and touchpoints will be sanitized between sales.
All proceeds will benefit Maymont.
