Lyrid Meteor Shower-- A Free show in the skies while stuck at home

Tonight’s forecast of clearing skies should help as well! The only issue might be with timing. As with all of our meteor showers, the best time to see the showers is in the pre-dawn hours, although you might get lucky and see a few as early as 10pm. The Lyrids don’t typically produce as many meteors as the Perseids or Geminids but they tend to produce a decent amount of bright, long-lasting meteors called “fireballs.”