Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

New COVID-19 cases drop in Virginia for third straight day
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia health authorities are reporting a drop in the state’s number of new coronavirus cases for the third straight day. Numbers released Monday by the Virginia Department of Health show 453 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,990. The death toll increased from 277 to 300. The drop in new cases marks the first time since the virus arrived in Virginia that the state has reported three consecutive days of declines. That's according to data kept by the Virginia Public Access Project.
Virginia to expand coronavirus testing in state prisons
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Corrections says it is dramatically increasing testing of inmates as the state struggles to control the spread of the coronavirus in prisons across the state. As of Sunday, 139 inmates and 50 Department of Corrections staffers had tested positive for COVID-19. One inmate has died. Separately, a legal aid group is demanding that the state take steps to protect youths at a juvenile detention center where 25 kids have tested positive. The DOC has been criticized by inmates’ families and advocates who say prison officials have not acted quickly enough to stop the spread of the virus inside the close quarters of correctional facilities.
3 more lawsuits filed against Virginia Tech in hazing case
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Three Virginia Tech students have filed lawsuits against the university over its handling of alleged hazing policy violations at a student military organization ceremony. The Roanoke Times reports the lawsuits were filed in federal court last week by three former members of the school’s Corps of Cadets. The plaintiffs say university officials violated their due process rights during a disciplinary hearing in which they were accused of mistreating underclassmen at a Corps event. The newspaper reports twelve cadets were suspended as a result. The plaintiffs' attorney says they deny the allegations. A university spokesman says the school followed its policies and hasn’t yet been served the lawsuits.
Virginia lawmakers to hold session unlike any other
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to hold a one-day legislative session unlike any other in the state’s 400 year history as they grapple with how to handle fallout of the coronavirus. House Delegates plan to meet under a canopy outside the Capitol while the Senate is meeting at a giant event space at the Virginia Science Museum a couple of miles away. Lawmakers will be seated far apart and are asked to wear masks instead of germ-carrying ties to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Ex-doctor who killed father wants transfer to psych hospital
MARION, Va. (AP) — A former doctor from North Carolina who killed his father and dumped his mutilated body in Virginia wants to be transferred to a psychiatric hospital. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that Vince Gilmer has been serving a life sentence for the 2004 slaying at the Marion Correctional Treatment Center in southwestern Virginia. Gilmer’s lawyers sent the transfer request to Gov. Ralph Northam because Gilmer suffers from Huntington’s disease. The terminal brain disorder can cause poor impulse control and outbursts and grows progressively worse. Gilmer had lived in Fletcher, North Carolina, which is outside of Asheville. The body of his father, Dalton Gilmer, was found in southwestern Virginia with rope burns and the fingers and thumbs cut off.
Northam defends gun control bills after Trump's critique
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is defending recently signed gun-control legislation after President Donald Trump accused the state of “trying to take your guns away.” Northam did not directly engage Trump when asked about the president’s critique Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” But Northam defended the legislation itself. He said the bills he signed into law came after voters elected a Democratic majority to the General Assembly because they were upset with Republican inaction in the face of mass shootings. Northam did take a jab at Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the president has been unable to deliver necessary testing equipment.
Feds to track, share information on nursing home outbreaks
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal officials say they plan to start tracking and publicly sharing information on infections and deaths at nursing homes nationwide to help spot trends and signs of spread in communities. The move comes as industry officials and local leaders have called on federal officials to do more to track infections and help get testing and protective equipment. The agency that oversees nursing homes says homes could start reporting information by the end of this week but didn't say when or how that data will be distributed. An AP tally of nursing deaths stands at nearly 8,500.
Mid-April in America is an unforgiving time, and now this
For a generation, mid-April has delivered some of American life’s most difficult moments. It's a week when young men have shot up schools. Terrorists have blown up fellow humans. A religious sect has clashed with the government. And environmental calamity has sullied the ocean. Now those traumatic anniversaries of the past 27 years are rolling by as Americans experience one of the most disruptive moments in their history: the coronavirus, and the effort to contain it. What is it about this one particular week in April, anyway?